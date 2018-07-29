Reddit user WintrrShadow has memorialized the the recent map and gear changes in Fortnite by editing a video to the style and tone of the final scene of Furious 7.

The ending of Furious 7 is, as far as I am concerned, the most emotional moment in cinema history. Actor Paul Walker tragically died while the film was shooting, and the final scene of the film is a truly bizarre meta-moment where Vin Diesel stands in for the audience and a digitally recreated Walker looks directly into the camera and basically tells us it will all be okay. I cried when I saw it the first time, and I want to cry every time I think about it.

Click here to view original GIF

WinterrShadow’s recreation of that scene depends heavily on Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” a song that sells that final scene of Furious 7 so hard that you know you’re going to cry before as soon as the piano kicks in.



GIF: WintrrShadow

I don’t think I’m ever going to be emotional about changes in Fortnite, but I salute the effort.

