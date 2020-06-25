Famous Game Logos Translated Into Arabic

A few years ago we featured the work of Egyptian graphic designer Ibrahim Hamdi, who took a bunch of big game logos and translated them into Arabic. He’s now back with more, and these are even better.



Volume 2 of Hamdi’s GLAM (Games Logo’s Arabic Matchmaking) features games like Fallout 76, Doom, Grand Theft Auto V, Dark Souls III and Cyberpunk 2077.

The cool thing here, of course, is that he hasn’t simply translated them, but recreated them seamlessly within the design principles of the original Western logo, then dropped that logo onto the box art.

I’ve posted a few highlights below, but you can check the whole project out at Hamdi’s Behance page.

