Fallout 76 got a hotfix today to address some of the problems plaguing players since the Tuesday’s update went live. One thing it fixes are legendary item drops that previously weren’t appearing. One thing it doesn’t fix are legendary enemies that don’t drop legendary items because the game has mislabeled them.
