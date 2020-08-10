Fall Guys, As Told By Steam Reviews

Image : Mediatonic / Kotaku

I think it’s pretty safe to say that 2020's flavor of the month, of the year, is here. Fall Guys is a tail-grabbing, bean-flinging phenomenon. It’s managed to turn Twitch, Steam, and PS4 into its own personal game show stages, with millions watching and playing. This might be a stretch on my part, but it seems as if people... like it?



Steam users, at least, are feeling “mostly positive” toward The Guys despite a few pratfalls. They love the game’s freewheeling sense of fun, its lack of pretense beyond “watch these little dudes in silly costumes fall down.” They do, however, take issue with ongoing server problems, to the point that developer Mediatonic felt the need to post a notice about server capacity as the first thing you see on Fall Guys’ Steam store page. It’s not just technical issues, though. Some Steam users also feel that repetition sets in fast, with team-based minigames in which those with the most skill don’t always prevail taking an especially tedious toll. Others, however, argue that luck is simply an expected part of this kind of game, and that team games give everybody a chance to progress—and perhaps even win.

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

