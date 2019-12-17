Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fall Asleep To The Soothing Sounds Of Shovel Knight

Mike Fahey
Scarlet Moon Records’ “Prescription for Sleep” series remixes video game music into jazzy lullabies perfect for sleeping, napping, or chilling. In the latest release, Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight, performers Gentle Love work their magic on 20 tracks, including music from the game’s latest expansion, King of Cards. Have a listen.

In creating Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight, Scarlet Moon worked together with Yacht Club Games, which is how performers Gentle Love got their hands on music from the final expansion ahead of time. Gentle Love is Norihiko Hibino (composer of Metal Gear Solid and Bayonetta) on sax and AYAKI (performer on Etrian Odyssey and PersonaQ) on piano. Together they make some wonderfully relaxing music. All the anxiety I felt playing Shovel Knight just melts away.

And they make pretty good music apart as well. Here’s pianist AYAKI performing their version of “Danse Macabre” from Shovel Knight’s Specter of Torment.

The end of the video says coming soon, but soon is now. Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight is available now on digital storefronts everywhere. There’s even a physical limited edition with a sticker sheet, interviews, and comics. I’m going to take a nap now.

