Grand Theft Auto V Is Getting A New Radio Station

Six years after its release, Rockstar is still fine-tuning Grand Theft Auto V’s radio lineup, with December 12 seeing the arrival of a new station hosted by Danny Brown called iFruit Radio.
Artists featured include Travis Scott, Young Thug and Brown himself, while the highlights are probably:
And:
The station will be running on both GTA Online and the singleplayer mode, and is included as part of the casino heist update that hits on Thursday.
It’s of course not the first time a station has been added to the game post-release; in 2017 blonded Los Santos 97.8FM was patched in, featuring artists like Frank Ocean and Aphex Twin.
The full tracklist is:
Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays
Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode
Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe
slowthai – I Need
Danny Brown – Dance In The Water
The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants
Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem
Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell
D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings
JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off
Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)
DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR
Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank
J Hus – Must Be
Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go
D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format
Shoreline Mafia – Wings
Alkaline – With the Thing
Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)
City Girls – Act Up
Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae ft. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ
Koffee ft Gunna – W
DaBaby – BOP
Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)
ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice
ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel