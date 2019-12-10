Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Grand Theft Auto V Is Getting A New Radio Station

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:grand theft auto v
The station features artists like Freddie Gibbs
Photo: Brad Barket (Getty)

Six years after its release, Rockstar is still fine-tuning Grand Theft Auto V’s radio lineup, with December 12 seeing the arrival of a new station hosted by Danny Brown called iFruit Radio.

Artists featured include Travis Scott, Young Thug and Brown himself, while the highlights are probably:

And:

The station will be running on both GTA Online and the singleplayer mode, and is included as part of the casino heist update that hits on Thursday.

It’s of course not the first time a station has been added to the game post-release; in 2017 blonded Los Santos 97.8FM was patched in, featuring artists like Frank Ocean and Aphex Twin.

The full tracklist is:

Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae ft. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

