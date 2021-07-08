Everything Sony Showed At The Latest Big PlayStation Event

Image : Sony

Sony aired its latest State of Play today focusing on smaller indie games and once again showing off its timed-PlayStation 5 console exclusive Deathloop. The company promised there wouldn’t be any big news at the event, but even so, it was bit of a snooze-fest.



We got a smattering of new game announcements, release dates, and trailers, but nothing that fundamentally changed the outlook for games on the PS5 and PS4 in the second half of this year. I was hoping for at least one or two small surprises after Sony skipped out on E3’s all-digital return, but the relatively quiet showcase seems par for the course at this point following the global pandemic’s upending of the video game industry these last 16 months. Here’s what Sony did show:

A Moss: Book II is in the works.

Ratatouille’s cousin Stuart Little is back in a new PSVR adventure. Cute! Hopefully he finally finds his motorcycle.

Arcadegeddon is a new hero shooter out today in Early Access.

From the makers of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game. This bubbly Splatoon-looking multiplayer game gets a full release on PS5 and PC in 2022.

We saw more of Tribes of Midgard.

The isometric action game looks nondescript but pretty. It’s out July 27 and will hopefully tide me over until Diablo II’s remaster.

FIST is a slick looking side-scroller.

The cast looks straight out of Star Fox, but meaner. The game comes to PS5 and PS4 on September 7.

The battle royale cash-in isn’t over yet.

Hunters Arena Legends is a live service dress-up brawler where you fight demons and other players coming leaving Early Access on PC and coming to PS4 and PS5 in August as part of PS Plus.

SIFU still slaps but has been delayed.

Originally planned to come to PS4 and PS5 sometime this year, the latest brawler from the makers of Absolver will be out sometime in 2022 instead.



JETT: The Far Shore has not been delayed.

The new moody sci-fi adventure from the makers of the spectacular Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is still on track to come to PS4 and PS5 before the end of the year and I can’t wait.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is a mouthful.

Despite the hype I have not paid a lick of attention to the popular Demon Slayer anime. Sega’s video game adaptation has me intrigued though. It’s out October 15 on PS4 and PS5.

Lost Judgement’s dog looks like a good little boy.

We got a new trailer for the crime thriller sequel to 2019’s Yakuza spin-off Judgment. It looks like more Judgement.

The PS5 version of Death Stranding arrives September 24.

Hideo Kojima’s “Director’s Cut” will include new story missions, combat mechanics, and a racing mode. It’s $10 to upgrade from the PS4 version and cross-save will be supported.



Just let me play Deathloop already!

About a third of the showcase was dedicated exclusively to a demo for the upcoming immersive sim from Microsoft’s Xbox Studios. It still looks Arkane-y as hell and it wasn’t delayed again. But I don’t want to hear another thing about this game until it’s in my hands and I’m actually playing it.