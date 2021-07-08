Moss: Book II Continues The Mousy Adventure On PSVR

Quill is back and cuter than ever. Screenshot : Polyarc

Today Seattle-based studio Polyarc announced Moss: Book II, giving fans even more reason to fall in love with this stupid little rodent.

In early 2018 Polyarc released Moss, a delightful virtual reality game about an adventurous mouse named Quill and her mysterious looming human companion (you), solving puzzles and battling bugs in order to save Quill’s uncle. Turns out that adventure was only Book I. I say stupid little rodent with nothing but love. The original Moss is a delightful romp the popularity of which is due to how good a job the developers did of making the mouse Quill feel like a real companion. As the player, you are a powerful presence that hovers over Quill’s world, guiding her along her quest, helping when you can. Quill knows you are there, and though you make her move with your PlayStation controller, she reacts to your actions. Lean in close and she’ll lean in as well and maybe wave. She uses her hands and rudimentary sign language at times to teach you how to solve puzzles. If she needs to go around an obstacle, for instance, she’ll mimic that action with her fingers on her palm.

The point is Quill is adorable, and I love her. And she’s coming back in Moss: Book II. Due out first for PlayStation VR at a yet-to-be-revealed date, Moss: Book II picks up where the previous game left off. Quill is being pursued through the castle where she found her uncle in the first game, but she has grand plans to break out, defeat the evil Arcane once and for all, and save the world from the great unmaking, which sounds pretty bad. At some point in the game Quill will meet a bunny, which is enough reason for me to preorder the game right now.

Bunny! Look at the bunny! Screenshot : Polyarc

“We were blown away by the reception from fans to the Moss story. Players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. Countless emails, tweets, streams, and fan art postings made us feel like we had created something special,” said Josh Stiksma, principal software engineer and design director of Polyarc via official announcement. “We’ve since poured our hearts into ensuring Book II is a worthy continuation of Quill’s journey, and hope fans around the world are ready to join Quill in the next chapter of her story.”

Are you ready to join Quill in the next chapter? I sure am. Just look at this trailer. I spoke with Josh Stiksma of Polyarc earlier today about the announcement, and he assured me that players who found themselves attached to Quill previously will find that bond growing deeper as they experience the joy, exhilaration, and heartbreak of this new chapter. Let’s hope not. The damn mouse and I nearly got married last time.