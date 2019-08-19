Microsoft showed off Gears of War 5's horde mode, NBA 2k20's career mode, and the new games coming to Game Pass during its latest episode of Inside Xbox.



The episode spanned over an hour and a half, and while it was mostly full of new trailers for games we already new about, there were a few interesting bits of new information sprinkled throughout.

Here’s the full rundown:

Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass today, alongside Stellaris: Console Edition, while Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will be available on the PC side. Ape Out and Kingdom Come: Deliverance will get added on August 22, while Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut will join on August 27.

Blair Witch will get added to Game Pass on both the console and PC sides when it releases on August 30.

Humans Fall Flat will be getting a free new level on both PC and Xbox One on August 27 (the game is also on Game Pass).

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will release on November 14 on both Steam and the Microsoft Store. It adds better AI, 4K graphics, and a number of other improvements, including four new factions. Anyone who already owns the HD version on Steam will be able to get the new version at a discount.

Gears Pop! will be out August 22 on iOS, Android, and Windows 10. The Gears of War player-vs.-player strategy game was originally announced at E3 2018 as one of two new Gears spinoffs, the other being the XCOM-inspired Gears Tactics.

British actor Idris Elba will be in NBA2k20's career mode, as well Rosario Dawson and many other famous people.

Ghost War, the multiplayer mode for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, will feature eight players facing off in two teams of four fighting in maps that appear to have storms closing in around them similar to a battle royale game. It’ll also have dedicated servers.

PUBG will be getting cross-play between PS4 and Xbox One in an update due out sometime in October.

There are two new Xbox One controller designs, one called Night Ox that’s camouflage and one called Sport Blue that has a subtle geometric pattern on the fins.

Empire of Sin has a release window of Spring 2020.

Microsoft is holding a fan event called X019 on the weekend of November 14 in London featuring the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, and other members of the Xbox team.

Metro Exodus’s The Two Colonels DLC is coming out August 20 (tomorrow) and will feature a big flamethrower for all those post-apocalyptic cookouts.