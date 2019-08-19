Screenshot: Sony

While much of the inaugural Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation focused on trailers and gameplay of previously announced games, there were a handful of brand-new games announced, including sequels to some popular indies. Here’s everything we learned.



Erica: An Interactive Thriller, a live-action PlayStation 4 game announced in 2017 for PlayLink (the system where multiple players use their phones to control a game), will be available today for $10. It’s no longer a PlayLink game, but can be controlled by either a standard controller or a custom Erica mobile app.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have an “open alpha” this weekend on the PlayStation 4 featuring the game’s 2v2 mode. It starts Friday, August 23.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming in 2020 to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



Humankind, by Sega and Endless Space developer Amplitude Studios, is a simulation game in which you control the development of human history. It’s coming in 2020.

Little Nightmares II is coming in 2020 to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, from Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco.



The classic helicopter-warfare series Comanche, last seen in 2001, is coming back from THQ Nordic as a “team-based, online” game. It will go into alpha and beta testing this year, and early access in early 2020.

You can download a mobile companion app called Need For Speed: Heat Studio starting today to start customizing your cars for Electronic Arts’ upcoming racing game.

Magic: The Gathering Arena will be coming semi-exclusively to the Epic Games Store this winter—it’ll still be available for direct download from Wizards of the Coast, but Epic will be the only third-party store it’ll appear on.

Iron Harvest will be released on September 1, 2020.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch got a release date: October 15, 2019.

Hideo Kojima closed the show to show off new characters for his soon-to-be-released Death Stranding, including a character named “Mama” who...look, I’m not even going to try to summarize what’s going on in this game’s story. He also showed a snippet of gameplay, which showed that Death Stranding has a “Urinate” mechanic, because sure, of course.

Also, Geoff Keighley is in Death Stranding. This was probably inevitable.

Other previously announced games shown with more details during the event included a new Gears 5 story trailer, a trailer for DCL The Game (based on the real-world league for flying drones), the upcoming PlayStation 4 shooter Predator Hunting Grounds, the Monster Hunter World “Iceborne” expansion, The Cycle, Life Is Strange 2, Borderlands 3, Everspace 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch, FIFA 20, Disintegration (a recently announced shooter from former Halo developers), GYLT (a Stadia exclusive from Tequila Works), Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, and Anno 1800.