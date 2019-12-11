Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Everyone, Say Hi To Resident Evil's Martin Sandwich

Luke Plunkett
This is Martin. He’s “a skilled engineer and mechanic” who can “create traps to slow down or stun enemies” in Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil Resistance. So if you ever play the game and see a trap slow down or stun an enemy, make sure you remember to thank Martin. Martin Sandwich.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

