This is Martin. He’s “a skilled engineer and mechanic” who can “create traps to slow down or stun enemies” in Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil Resistance. So if you ever play the game and see a trap slow down or stun an enemy, make sure you remember to thank Martin. Martin Sandwich.
Everyone, Say Hi To Resident Evil's Martin Sandwich
Martin Sandwich:
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.