New Hot Shots Golf Game Cops To Using Generative AI For Trees

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots brings the fan-favorite franchise to modern consoles under one unified name after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Unfortunately, its simple three-button shot mechanics will arrive alongside some AI-generated junk. The game’s Steam page discloses that AI tools were used to make some of the in-game art.

Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again

Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again CC Share Subtitles Off

English Disney+ Pulls The Abyss Over Controversial Rat Scene — Again

Spotted by members of the gaming forum ResetEra, a note on the Valve storefront listing reads as follows: “Some game textures were created using generative AI with supervision and revision by the developers.” In particular, tree and leaf textures across the game’s 10 golf courses were made with AI-generated images. Bleh.

Advertisement

The latest entry in the long-running golfing series was announced a few weeks back at Sony’s most recent PlayStation State of Play and is coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 4 with a mix of single-player and multiplayer modes. It was a nice surprise for fans of the series, some of whom have been with the series since its PS1 debut. 2005's Everybody’s Golf Portable for the PSP holds a special place in some fans’ hearts.

Advertisement

Watching the new overview trailer, there are no obvious signs of generative AI in the backgrounds. They just kind of look ambiently junky. The Steam disclosure will no doubt cheapen the experience for some players, while others are opposed to the plagiarism-based tech on ethical grounds. Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai recently got into trouble when an AI translation of an interview he gave made it sound like he endorses using AI to cut down on costs.

Advertisement

The first sequel since the 2017 entry on PS4, Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots features Pac-Man among its playable characters. He was not rendered using generative AI, though you can use the same generative AI technology to make unlicensed copies of him doing weird stuff. Fans who pre-order the game can access him immediately, while everyone else will have to grind to unlock the yellow ball.

.