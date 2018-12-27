It is now time for part two of Kotaku Splitscreen’s Game of the Year discussions. Except we don’t really want to pick a Game of the Year. We want to pick every Game of the Year.



This week, Kirk, Maddy, and I close out 2018 by talking about all the games we played this year from June through December. It’s a wide variety of games and genres, as you might expect. (You can find part one, January through May, right here.)

Listen here:

Get the MP3 here. Games discussed:

June: Hollow Knight, Mario Tennis Aces, Prey: Mooncrash, Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion, Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, Sushi Striker, Skull Wizards of the Chaos Caverns / D&D, Bloodborne

Advertisement

July: Octopath Traveler, No Man’s Sky NEXT, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Heaven Will Be Mine, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker (Switch)

August: Dead Cells, Ghost Recon Wildlands, The Messenger, Madden 19

September: Dragon Quest XI, Spider-Man, Destiny 2 Forsaken, Star Wars: Imperial Assault, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Advertisement

October: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mega Man 11, The Hex, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Soulcalibur VI, Return of the Obra Dinn, Deltarune, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2

November: World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Diablo 3 Switch, Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu/Eevee, Hitman 2, Tetris Effect, Fallout 76

December: Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Smash Bros Ultimate, Sega Genesis Classics, Gris, Hades, Just Cause 4, Below

Advertisement

As always, you can subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Play to get every episode as it happens. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.