It is now time for Kotaku Splitscreen’s Game of the Year discussions. Except we don’t really want to pick a Game of the Year. We want to pick every Game of the Year.



As has become annual tradition, this week we’re going back and talking about all of the games we played in 2018. Kirk, Maddy, and I go from January through May, mostly discussing games that came out this year but also tackling a handful of older games we happened to play.

Listen here:

Get the MP3 here. Games discussed in today’s episode:

January: Divinity Original Sin 2, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, Monster Hunter: World, Lost Sphear, Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC, Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Switch, Celeste, Warframe, Fortnite

February: Secret of Mana (PS4), Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, Dragon Quest Builders (Switch), Into The Breach, A Case of Distrust

March: A Way Out, Ni no Kuni 2, Far Cry 5, The Alliance Alive, Tekken 7, Kirby Star Allies

April: God of War, Minit, Frostpunk, Monster Prom, Nintendo Labo

May: Pillars of Eternity 2, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2, Detroit: Become Human, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, Dark Souls Remastered, Omensight, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (Switch), Yoku’s Island Express, House Flipper, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Next week: June through December!

