Christopher Cayco is an illustrator and artist who figured sure, why the hell not, let’s put every single character from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT in a single drawing.



That’s a lot of work! Almost four months and 1000 hours hunched over a tablet, in fact, a timelapse of which you can see here:

You can see more of Christopher’s stuff at his Instagram, and buy prints—including this Dragon Ball image—at his store. And if the name + concept sounds familiar, that’s because last year he did something similar with 807 Pokemon!

