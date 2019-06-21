Illustration: Chelsea Beck

Summer used to be pretty sleepy in the world of video games. It was mostly convenient: School is out, beaches are open, and there are dozens of reasons to venture out and get some time in the sun. You know what’s also great? Not going out, because it is, like Cole Porter said, too darn hot.



Good thing the summer games drought is a thing of the past these days. Look at all the stuff going on: Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers are all bringing the heat over the next few months. There are games of all sorts incoming, so take a look at the list below and get ready to plan a staycation.

June 21

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Sims 4: Island Living | PC

June 25

Heavy Rain | PC

June 25

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Switch

Judgment | PS4

June 27

The Sinking City | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sega Ages Virtua Racing | Switch

Sega Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land | Switch

June 28

Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo Switch

July 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PS4, PC

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Edition | Switch

Apex Legends Season 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

July 4

Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

July 5

Sea of Solitude | PS4, Xbox One, PC

July 10

Dr. Mario World | iOS, Android

July 11

Griftlands (early access) | PC

July 12

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PS4, Switch



God Eater 3 | Switch

July 16

The Sims 4: Island Living | PS4, Xbox One

July 19

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | Switch

July 22

Beyond: Two Souls | PC



July 25

Kill la Kill — If | PC

July 26

Fire Emblem: Three Houses | Switch



Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Kill la Kill — If | PS4, Switch

July TBA

The Division 2: Expansion 1: DC Outskirts | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 2

Madden 20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



August 6

Age of Wonders: Planetfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC



August 8

Necrobarista | PC (PS4 and Switch 2020)

August 20

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | Switch



Rad | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

August 22

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Oninaki | PS4, Switch, PC

August 27

Control | PS4, Xbox One, PC



World of Warcraft Classic | PC

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | PC (Xbox One and PS4 in December)

August 30

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Blair Witch | Xbox One, PC

Astral Chain | Switch

September 3

Catherine: Full Body | PS4



Conan Chop Chop | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Last Oasis | PC

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC

September 6

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One



MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC

September 10

Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC



September 13

Grid | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Daemon X Machina | Switch

September 17

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PS4, Xbox One, PC



AI: The Somnium Files | PS4, Switch, PC

September 20

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | Switch



Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered | PC, PS4

Ni no Kuni | Switch