Summer used to be pretty sleepy in the world of video games. It was mostly convenient: School is out, beaches are open, and there are dozens of reasons to venture out and get some time in the sun. You know what’s also great? Not going out, because it is, like Cole Porter said, too darn hot.
Good thing the summer games drought is a thing of the past these days. Look at all the stuff going on: Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers are all bringing the heat over the next few months. There are games of all sorts incoming, so take a look at the list below and get ready to plan a staycation.
June 21
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
The Sims 4: Island Living | PC
June 25
Heavy Rain | PC
June 25
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Switch
Judgment | PS4
June 27
The Sinking City | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Sega Ages Virtua Racing | Switch
Sega Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land | Switch
June 28
Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo Switch
July 2
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PS4, PC
Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Edition | Switch
Apex Legends Season 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
July 4
Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
July 5
Sea of Solitude | PS4, Xbox One, PC
July 10
Dr. Mario World | iOS, Android
July 11
Griftlands (early access) | PC
July 12
Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PS4, Switch
God Eater 3 | Switch
July 16
The Sims 4: Island Living | PS4, Xbox One
July 19
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | Switch
July 22
Beyond: Two Souls | PC
July 25
Kill la Kill — If | PC
July 26
Fire Emblem: Three Houses | Switch
Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Kill la Kill — If | PS4, Switch
July TBA
The Division 2: Expansion 1: DC Outskirts | PC, PS4, Xbox One
August 2
Madden 20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
August 6
Age of Wonders: Planetfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
August 8
Necrobarista | PC (PS4 and Switch 2020)
August 20
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | Switch
Rad | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
August 22
Life Is Strange 2: Episode 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Oninaki | PS4, Switch, PC
August 27
Control | PS4, Xbox One, PC
World of Warcraft Classic | PC
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | PC (Xbox One and PS4 in December)
August 30
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Blair Witch | Xbox One, PC
Astral Chain | Switch
September 3
Catherine: Full Body | PS4
Conan Chop Chop | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Last Oasis | PC
Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC
September 6
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC
September 10
Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC
September 13
Grid | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Daemon X Machina | Switch
September 17
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PS4, Xbox One, PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC
AI: The Somnium Files | PS4, Switch, PC
September 20
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | Switch
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered | PC, PS4
Ni no Kuni | Switch