Today, just for an instant, the Earth’s equator will line up perfectly with the center of the sun marking the first day of spring, at which point we will be collectively thrust into another season chuck full of game releases.
“A walk on a spring morning is better than an eighty-mile ride in a hopped-up car,” wrote Ray Bradbury in his novel Dandelion Wine. “It’s full of flavors, full of a lot of things growing. You’ve time to seek and find.” Little did he know a stroll through the biggest games of spring can be just as rewarding.
Bookended by Dark Souls FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and an unlikely mash-up of an indie darling and beloved Nintendo series with Cadence of Hyrule, spring 2019 is full of potential delights both big and small. Here’s a look at everything coming out over the next few months.
March 20
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy | PS4, Switch
Blaster Master Zero 2 | Switch
March 22
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Peasant Knight | Switch
Unravel 2 | Switch
March 26
Danganronpa Trilogy | PS4
MLB The Show 19 | PS4
Final Fantasy VII | Xbox One, Switch
Generation Zero | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland | PS4, Switch
Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World | PS4, Switch
The Princess Guide | PS4, Switch
The Walking Dead: The Final Season: Episode 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC
March 27
DayZ | Xbox One
March 29
Yoshi’s Crafted World | Switch
Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
March 31
American Ninja Warrior | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
April 2
Bomber Crew: Complete Edition | PS4, Switch
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition | Switch
April 5
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission | Switch, PC
April 9
Dangerous Driving | PS4, Xbox One
Neo Atlas 1469 | Switch
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
April 11
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
April 12
Nintendo Labo Toy-con 04: VR Kit | Switch
April 16
Anno 1800 | PC
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | Xbox One, Switch
Tanks Meet Zombies | Switch
Wasteland 2 | Switch
April 18
Cuphead | Switch
Katana Zero | Switch, PC
April 19
Our World Is Ended | PS4
April 23
Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Switch
April 26
Days Gone | PS4
BoxBoy + BoxGirl | Switch
April 30
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | Xbox One, Switch
April (no date)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis DLC Chapter 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Advertisement
May 7
The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel II | PS4
May 14
Rage 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS4, Xbox One, PC
May 16
World War Z | PS4, Xbox One, PC
May 20
Resident Evil | Switch
Resident Evil 4 | Switch
Resident Evil Zero | Switch
May 21
Team Sonic Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Switch
Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered | Switch
May 23
Total War: Three Kingdoms | PS4, Xbox One, PC
May 31
Labis x Labyrinth XL | PS4, Switch
May (no date)
My Friend Pedro | PC, Switch
June 4
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth | 3DS
Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS4, Xbox One, PC
June (no date)
Super Mario Maker 2 | Switch
Spring (no date)
Cadence of Hyrule | Switch
We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.