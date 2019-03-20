Illustration: Angelica Alzona

Today, just for an instant, the Earth’s equator will line up perfectly with the center of the sun marking the first day of spring, at which point we will be collectively thrust into another season chuck full of game releases.



“A walk on a spring morning is better than an eighty-mile ride in a hopped-up car,” wrote Ray Bradbury in his novel Dandelion Wine. “It’s full of flavors, full of a lot of things growing. You’ve time to seek and find.” Little did he know a stroll through the biggest games of spring can be just as rewarding.

Bookended by Dark Souls FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and an unlikely mash-up of an indie darling and beloved Nintendo series with Cadence of Hyrule, spring 2019 is full of potential delights both big and small. Here’s a look at everything coming out over the next few months.

March 20

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy | PS4, Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2 | Switch

March 22

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Peasant Knight | Switch

Unravel 2 | Switch

March 26

Danganronpa Trilogy | PS4

MLB The Show 19 | PS4

Final Fantasy VII | Xbox One, Switch

Generation Zero | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland | PS4, Switch

Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World | PS4, Switch

The Princess Guide | PS4, Switch

The Walking Dead: The Final Season: Episode 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC

March 27

DayZ | Xbox One

March 29

Yoshi’s Crafted World | Switch

Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

March 31

American Ninja Warrior | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

April 2

Bomber Crew: Complete Edition | PS4, Switch

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition | Switch

April 5

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission | Switch, PC

April 9

Dangerous Driving | PS4, Xbox One

Neo Atlas 1469 | Switch

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

April 11

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

April 12

Nintendo Labo Toy-con 04: VR Kit | Switch

April 16

Anno 1800 | PC

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | Xbox One, Switch

Tanks Meet Zombies | Switch

Wasteland 2 | Switch

April 18

Cuphead | Switch

Katana Zero | Switch, PC

April 19

Our World Is Ended | PS4

April 23

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Switch

April 26

Days Gone | PS4

BoxBoy + BoxGirl | Switch

April 30

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | Xbox One, Switch

April (no date)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis DLC Chapter 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 7

The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel II | PS4

May 14

Rage 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 16

World War Z | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 20

Resident Evil | Switch

Resident Evil 4 | Switch

Resident Evil Zero | Switch

May 21

Team Sonic Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Switch

Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered | Switch

May 23

Total War: Three Kingdoms | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 31

Labis x Labyrinth XL | PS4, Switch

May (no date)

My Friend Pedro | PC, Switch

June 4

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth | 3DS

Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS4, Xbox One, PC

June (no date)

Super Mario Maker 2 | Switch

Spring (no date)

Cadence of Hyrule | Switch

We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.

