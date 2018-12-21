Winter begins today, which means it’s officially time to forget about all the games that came out this year and start preparing for all of the new ones.
It used to be that you could ease into the new year by quietly plugging away at all the games you missed months prior. But now the dead of winter is hardly that dead any more. Especially this year, as few choice projects like Kingdom Hearts III and Crackdown 3 hoist themselves out of years of delays and onto store shelves the world over. The steady march of games continues. Below you’ll find a list of the biggest ones coming in the next few months.
December 21
Sundered: Eldritch Edition | Xbox One, Switch
December 27
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition | Switch
January 4
Fitness Boxing | Switch
January 10
Bury me, my Love | Switch
Double Cross | Switch
January 11
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Switch
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey | 3DS
January 15
Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Vane | PS4
January 17
YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, Wii U, PC
January 18
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One
January 24
Smite | Switch
January 25
Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
January 29
Kingdom Hearts III | PS4, Xbox One
February 5
God Eater 3 | PS4, PC
The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC
February 8
Yo-Kai Watch 3 | 3DS
February 12
Trials Rising | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
February 14
Civilization 6: Gathering Storm | PC
February 15
Crackdown 3 | Xbox One, PC
Dead or Alive 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Far Cry New Dawn | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Jump Force | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Metro Exodus | PS4, Xbox One, PC
February 19
Steins;Gate Elite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Death end re;Quest | PS4
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders | Switch
February 22
Anthem | PS4, Xbox One, PC
February 26
Anno 1800 | PC
Dirt Rally 2.0 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Left Alive | PS4, PC
March 1
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
March 7
Total War: Three Kingdoms | PC
March 8
Devil May Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
March 12
The Caligula Effect: Overdose | PS4, Switch, PC
March 15
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
One Piece: World Seeker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.