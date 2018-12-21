Illustration: Chelsea Beck

Winter begins today, which means it’s officially time to forget about all the games that came out this year and start preparing for all of the new ones.

It used to be that you could ease into the new year by quietly plugging away at all the games you missed months prior. But now the dead of winter is hardly that dead any more. Especially this year, as few choice projects like Kingdom Hearts III and Crackdown 3 hoist themselves out of years of delays and onto store shelves the world over. The steady march of games continues. Below you’ll find a list of the biggest ones coming in the next few months.

December 21

Sundered: Eldritch Edition | Xbox One, Switch

December 27

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition | Switch

January 4

Fitness Boxing | Switch

January 10

Bury me, my Love | Switch

Double Cross | Switch

January 11

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Switch

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey | 3DS

January 15

Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Vane | PS4

January 17

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, Wii U, PC

January 18

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One

January 24

Smite | Switch

January 25

Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

January 29

Kingdom Hearts III | PS4, Xbox One

February 5

God Eater 3 | PS4, PC

The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC

February 8

Yo-Kai Watch 3 | 3DS

February 12

Trials Rising | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

February 14

Civilization 6: Gathering Storm | PC

February 15

Crackdown 3 | Xbox One, PC

Dead or Alive 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Far Cry New Dawn | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Jump Force | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Metro Exodus | PS4, Xbox One, PC

February 19

Steins;Gate Elite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Death end re;Quest | PS4

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders | Switch

February 22

Anthem | PS4, Xbox One, PC

February 26

Anno 1800 | PC

Dirt Rally 2.0 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Left Alive | PS4, PC

March 1

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

March 7

Total War: Three Kingdoms | PC

March 8

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



March 12

The Caligula Effect: Overdose | PS4, Switch, PC



March 15

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



One Piece: World Seeker | PS4, Xbox One, PC



We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.