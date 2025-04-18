Popular Steam Game Lowers DLC Price Due To Everything Else Getting More Expensive

Everspace 2's upcoming paid expansion is set to launch in May. But it will cost a bit less than originally announced, and the devs cite the ongoing economic crisis in the world as the reason for the discount.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition

2023's Everspace 2 is a popular and fun spaceship-based looter shooter that has received big and small updates over the last two years. But its next big update, Wrath of the Ancients, is the game’s largest expansion. It is set to add new quests, places to explore, ships, items, and more to the game. Originally, as announced earlier this month, the plan was to sell this expansion for $30. However, due to so many things “getting more expensive” these days, the developers have decided to knock $5 off the price.

Advertisement

“With events happening in the world, it seems like everything is getting more expensive and there’s a lot of uncertainty in general,” said Everspace 2 developer Rockfish Games in a Steam post on April 16. “You feel it, we feel it, and all those marketing emails we’ve all been hammered with talking about prices going up certainly don’t help. Let’s change that!”

Rockfish Games

Rockfish explained that after getting together to chat and “reassess” things, the team has decided to lower the price of Wrath of the Ancients from $30 to $25. In the Steam post announcing this price change, the devs made it clear that nothing is being cut from the DLC.

Advertisement

It was also announced that a previously released DLC, Titans, was getting a price drop, too. Titans launched at $15 but now costs $12. The team says it will have a new artbook and soundtrack available for players who had already set aside the $30 and now might have an extra $5 to spare. However, the team knows that for many people, that money is likely going to be spent elsewhere.

Advertisement

“If that fiver means more ramen in your pantry, we get and respect that,” said the studio. “Do your part by spreading the word about Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients and give us a positive review if you like what you’ve played. It helps!”

Advertisement

Just this week we saw Sony raise the price of PS Plus and PS5 consoles in multiple countries. Nintendo is charging $80 for a single video game. And grocery prices in many cities are going up and up as Trump’s tariffs continue to cause chaos across the global market.

Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients launches on consoles and PC on May 12.

.

