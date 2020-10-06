Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
ESRB Rates Wolfenstein, Prey, And Dishonored Collections For Xbox Series X/S

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled ESRB Rates iWolfenstein, Prey/i, And iDishonored/i Collections For Xbox Series X/S
Screenshot: Bethesda

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board website is a fun place to discover unannounced game compilations for next-generation hardware, like the Wolfenstein Alt History Collection and Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection, a pair of game bundles recently rated for the Xbox Series X/S.

It looks like Bethesda, recently purchased by Microsoft for a cool $7.5 billion, is gearing up to give its soon-to-be parent company’s new hardware some love. The Wolfenstein bundle and Arkane Collection, revealed in two ESRB website ratings (via IGN), each feature four M for Mature games. The Wolfenstein collection is likely the two most recent games and their expansions, The Old Blood and Youngblood. The Arkane Collection is probably Prey, Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

There’s no listing for either bundle on other platforms yet, so these might be a couple of the benefits of spending billions to buy the entire company.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION