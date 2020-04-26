Enjoy This Cover Of Toto's 'Africa' Made Using Animal Crossing

Screenshot : Columbia Music ( Youtube

Hey, the world ain’t a great place right now for a whole host of reasons. So, relax, take a break and enjoy a wonderful little cover of a classic pop song that was made using only Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



Update: This was made using Animal Crossing and some audio software to make it sound better. Here is the original version of the song before the tweaks. Thank you FunkBish in the comments for pointing this out.

It is impressive how close this sounds. Sure they couldn’t sing in-game, but it still works. I think K.K. Slider would be proud of them.