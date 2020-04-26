Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Enjoy This Cover Of Toto's 'Africa' Made Using Animal Crossing

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingAfricaTotoCoverRemixanimal crossing: new horizonsMusicKotakucore
10
2
Illustration for article titled Enjoy This Cover Of Totos Africa Made Using iAnimal Crossing/i
Screenshot: Columbia Music (Youtube)

Hey, the world ain’t a great place right now for a whole host of reasons. So, relax, take a break and enjoy a wonderful little cover of a classic pop song that was made using only Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Advertisement

Update: This was made using Animal Crossing and some audio software to make it sound better. Here is the original version of the song before the tweaks. Thank you FunkBish in the comments for pointing this out.

It is impressive how close this sounds. Sure they couldn’t sing in-game, but it still works. I think K.K. Slider would be proud of them.

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Cosplay Is Outgrowing Cosplay Conventions

Retro Japan Recreated In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now