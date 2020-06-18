Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Ellie From The Last Of Us Makes One Angry Anime Figure

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:The Last of Us
The Last of UsThe Last of Us Part 2NendoroidGood Smile CompanyAction figuresThe Last of Us Part II
Illustration for article titled Ellie From iThe Last Of Us/i Makes One Angry Anime Figure
Photo: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid action figure of Ellie from The Last of Us Part 2 sure is cute when she’s angry, and she’s almost always angry.

Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid Ellie, available for preorder through August with a release date of November, does not have a good smile. The company’s first-ever figure from The Last of Us series only comes with two faces, and neither is particularly pleased to be here. There’s the yelling face, and then there’s what I like to call resting dog-murderer face.

Illustration for article titled Ellie From iThe Last Of Us/i Makes One Angry Anime Figure
Photo: Good Smile Company
I get it. Ellie doesn’t have a lot to smile about in The Last of Us Part 2. She does, however, have many things to kill, which is why she comes with a gun, a bow and arrow, that iconic brick, and a machete.

Illustration for article titled Ellie From iThe Last Of Us/i Makes One Angry Anime Figure
Photo: Good Smile Company
Ellie and her arsenal run about $50, the standard price for Good Smile Company’s basic Nendoroid figures. Not too expensive, but for the full effect may I recommend an additional Nendoroid figure.

Illustration for article titled Ellie From iThe Last Of Us/i Makes One Angry Anime Figure
Photo: Good Smile Company
Different game series, I know, but I’ve got a feeling these two will get along famously.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

