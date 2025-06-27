Help A Ghost Cross Over In One Of Oblivion Remastered’s Best Quests

Who wants to deal with a ghost? Raise your hand! No, we’re not talking about Casper or Patrick Swayze, but rather the Forlorn Watchman in Oblivion Remastered. How ominous. They say there’s a ghost walking the Niben Bay beneath the moonlight, and if you’re willing to help this undying entity pass on into the next realm, he’s willing to reward you with treasure.

How to start the Forlorn Watchman



Honestly? I had a lot of trouble getting this quest to pop naturally. You’re meant to ask the town of Bravil about rumors, but no one wanted to talk about the ghost plaguing the river to the south. Instead, I went searching on my own. I found the Forlorn Watchman at Bawnwatch Camp. After attempting to speak to him, realizing he won’t speak unless you follow him for an hour through the woods, and finally chatting the specter up once he stops, you’ll need wind up back in Bravil for more information after taking a short swim across the river to the Mouth of the Panther. Back in Bravil, speak to Gilgondorin at Silverhome on the Water—the inn just inside the city’s gates.

Gilgondorin will tell you the tale of the lost ship before sending you back to the Emma May. There, you may enter through its cracked and worn siding, closest to the shore. But be wary, because inside there are numerous Gloom Wraith enemies, completely immune to your usual sword and board playstyle unless you’re wielding potent silver. I recommend magic!

Down below decks, slaying your way through the feral wraiths, you’ll find a small room with a logbook on the table in the corner. The logbook will give you a little more lore about what happened on the Emma May, specifically the mutiny, which led to the untimely death of our buddy, the Forlorn Watchman.

Continue forth, brave adventurer!

On the bottom deck, the Traitor awaits. He’s the cause of the mutiny, and he carries a key that unlocks the backroom, which is where you’ll find Blakely’s corpse. This boy is a bit tougher than the other Gloom Wraiths you fought on the previous decks, so duck and dodge his attacks, get a few swings in with your silver sword, or do what I did: Spam lightning magic until he disintegrates into goop!

Inside, Grantham Blakely’s corpse is chained to a pillar. Release him from his binds, and once more speak to the ghost. He’ll lead you to your treasure as a thank you for allowing his spirit to rest easy.

Rewards for completing Forlorn Watchman

As a reward for helping Blakely rest easy after all these years, he’ll point you toward a treasure map on the floor behind his skeleton. Picking it up, you’ll see an ink sketch treasure map pointing you toward a spot further down the roof, between two rocks.

Upon arriving, you’ll see a small fishing dock jutting out into the water; the treasure chest is underwater, just before you reach the jetty.



Inside the chest, you’ll find randomized loot that varies depending on your level. For me, it was mostly gems and valuables to sell, with a few notable highlights, such as:

Mace of Feeding

Greater Soul Gem

Gold (999+)

Overall, not a bad haul for a side quest that mostly involved slaying ghosts!



Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.