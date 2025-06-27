Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Get It Done

Help A Ghost Cross Over In One Of Oblivion Remastered’s Best Quests

Cyrodiil is home to countless mysteries and side quests, but this one involves pirates, mutiny, and murder

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The wreckage of the Emma May in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Who wants to deal with a ghost? Raise your hand! No, we’re not talking about Casper or Patrick Swayze, but rather the Forlorn Watchman in Oblivion Remastered. How ominous. They say there’s a ghost walking the Niben Bay beneath the moonlight, and if you’re willing to help this undying entity pass on into the next realm, he’s willing to reward you with treasure.

Suggested Reading

Magic: The Gathering’s Sonic Crossover Is Running Toward My Wallet At The Speed Of Sound
Death Stranding 2: How To Connect With The Ghost Hunter
Death Stranding 2: How To Crack The Motherhood Passcode
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Magic: The Gathering’s Sonic Crossover Is Running Toward My Wallet At The Speed Of Sound
Death Stranding 2: How To Connect With The Ghost Hunter
Death Stranding 2: How To Crack The Motherhood Passcode
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How to start the Forlorn Watchman

The Forlorn Watchman walking to his post in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

Oblivion Remastered's Knights Of The Nine Will Send You On A Holy Pilgrimage
The Fighters' Stronghold In Oblivion Remastered Is Yours For The Taking, After A Small War

Related Content

Oblivion Remastered's Knights Of The Nine Will Send You On A Holy Pilgrimage
The Fighters' Stronghold In Oblivion Remastered Is Yours For The Taking, After A Small War

Honestly? I had a lot of trouble getting this quest to pop naturally. You’re meant to ask the town of Bravil about rumors, but no one wanted to talk about the ghost plaguing the river to the south. Instead, I went searching on my own. I found the Forlorn Watchman at Bawnwatch Camp. After attempting to speak to him, realizing he won’t speak unless you follow him for an hour through the woods, and finally chatting the specter up once he stops, you’ll need wind up back in Bravil for more information after taking a short swim across the river to the Mouth of the Panther. Back in Bravil, speak to Gilgondorin at Silverhome on the Water—the inn just inside the city’s gates.

Advertisement
Fighting a Gloom Wraith with magic in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Gilgondorin will tell you the tale of the lost ship before sending you back to the Emma May. There, you may enter through its cracked and worn siding, closest to the shore. But be wary, because inside there are numerous Gloom Wraith enemies, completely immune to your usual sword and board playstyle unless you’re wielding potent silver. I recommend magic!

The Emma May log book reveals what happened in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Down below decks, slaying your way through the feral wraiths, you’ll find a small room with a logbook on the table in the corner. The logbook will give you a little more lore about what happened on the Emma May, specifically the mutiny, which led to the untimely death of our buddy, the Forlorn Watchman.

Continue forth, brave adventurer!

On the bottom deck, the Traitor awaits. He’s the cause of the mutiny, and he carries a key that unlocks the backroom, which is where you’ll find Blakely’s corpse. This boy is a bit tougher than the other Gloom Wraiths you fought on the previous decks, so duck and dodge his attacks, get a few swings in with your silver sword, or do what I did: Spam lightning magic until he disintegrates into goop!

Advertisement
The remains of Blakely, the Forlorn Watchman, in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Inside, Grantham Blakely’s corpse is chained to a pillar. Release him from his binds, and once more speak to the ghost. He’ll lead you to your treasure as a thank you for allowing his spirit to rest easy.

Advertisement

Rewards for completing Forlorn Watchman

The ink sketch treasure map from Forlorn Watchman in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

As a reward for helping Blakely rest easy after all these years, he’ll point you toward a treasure map on the floor behind his skeleton. Picking it up, you’ll see an ink sketch treasure map pointing you toward a spot further down the roof, between two rocks.

Upon arriving, you’ll see a small fishing dock jutting out into the water; the treasure chest is underwater, just before you reach the jetty.

Advertisement
A look at the randomized look from the Forlorn Watchman treasure chest in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Inside the chest, you’ll find randomized loot that varies depending on your level. For me, it was mostly gems and valuables to sell, with a few notable highlights, such as:

  • Mace of Feeding
  • Greater Soul Gem
  • Gold (999+)

Overall, not a bad haul for a side quest that mostly involved slaying ghosts!


Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.