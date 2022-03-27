One of the coolest parts of Elden Ring is the ability to leave messages for other players in the game’s large open-world environment. You can warn folks of enemies, hint towards a treasure, or troll people with silly jokes or lies. And now someone has added this feature into Fallout New Vegas via a mod for the PC version of the game.

As spotted by PC Gamer, “Building Bridges” is a new mod for Fallout: New Vegas that was uploaded to NexusMods earlier this week. Building Bridges is a custom add-on for the game created by modder Tomminfinite that allows New Vegas players to leave simple text messages in the world that can then be discovered by other players online, assuming they also have the mod installed.

If you have it installed, Building Bridges lets you place up to 20 messages anywhere in the world of New Vegas. (Though you can level up and unlock the ability to place more messages.) These messages can contain 115 symbols and show up in other players’ games as old pieces of paper.

Just like in Elden Ring, you can rate messages you find in Fallout: New Vegas while using this mod. The more highly rated your messages, the more features you unlock in the mod. You can eventually reach level 12, letting you place up to 31 messages in New Vegas and these higher-level messages can contain more characters.

The creator behind the mod does have some rules for what kind of messages players can leave, as seen below:

IRL politics in any way or form. This is not a platform for that

Offending people

Racism

Posting your or someone else’s personal information

Offensive content

Break one of these rules and you could be banned from uploading any messages in the future.

Of course, the mod does require an internet connection, but it should work well with other Fallout: New Vegas mods and because of how messages are created and downloaded, it won’t increase your save game file size or impact performance.

This mod just makes me wish that all games had the option to leave messages for other players. It’s such a simple way to make game worlds feel more alive and less static. Plus, who doesn’t like leaving behind a dumb joke or tricking someone into jumping off a cliff?