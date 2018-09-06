EA is hosting a tribute stream in support of those affected by the recent Jacksonville shooting. It runs from 5-6:30 PM ET and will feature remembrances of victims Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson as well as community fundraising spotlights, interviews, and conversations. You can watch on Twitch, YouTube, or other platforms.
EA is hosting a tribute stream in support of those affected by the recent Jacksonville shooting. It runs from 5-6:30 PM ET and will feature remembrances of victims Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson as well as community fundraising spotlights, interviews, and conversations. You can watch on Twitch, YouTube, or other platforms.