Photo: GLHF Bar (Facebook)

A shooter opened fire today during a Madden NFL 19 tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, FL. The local news outlet WJXT reports that four people are dead, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department is warning people to stay clear of the area.



When reached by Kotaku, police confirmed that the shooting had occurred but were not able to provide more information. As of 2:53pm, the official Twitter account stated that one suspect is dead at the scene. SWAT teams are continuing to sweep the area.

Electronic Arts tweeted a short statement: “We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.”

The esports group Complexity Gaming said on Twitter this afternoon that one of its members, Drini Gjoka, had been grazed by a bullet but is now “away from the scene and safe.” Dubby, another participant in the tournament, also said on Twitter that he was safe.

The shooting was captured on the live Twitch stream of the tournament, and you can view that clip here. Warning: the clip is extremely disturbing.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.