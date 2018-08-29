Electronic Arts, the publisher of the Madden series of football games, has established a fund for —and made a sizeable donation to—the families of those affected by the tragic shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville on the weekend.



The Jacksonville Tribute, as EA calls it, is actually a number of things. First, it’s a fund designed to provide support for the families of victims Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton (and also “all those affected”), which the company has made a $1 million donation to, and which everyone else will be able to contribute to “very soon”.

It’s also a livestreaming event, which the Madden team will host to bring “the community together”. It’ll be held on September 6, with more details to come.

Here’s the statement in full: