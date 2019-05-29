During a live stream today 343 Industries showed off gameplay from the Halo: Reach remaster coming to The Master Chief Collection running on PC. It looks clean and responsive, despite the poor streaming quality! The studio also confirmed the game’s first testing phase for Xbox Insiders will begin in June after E3.
