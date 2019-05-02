Following on from their very successful Kickstarter for Dungeons and Doggies, Animal Adventures are back with a new line of miniature companions for your D&D adventures. Only this time they’re cats.



Cats and Catacombs is a set that includes 13 fantasy cat miniatures, plus “a bespoke set of fifth edition compatible rules” so they can join your existing characters on adventures (or be the stars of their own quests).

The miniatures are unpainted, so take these promo shots with a grain of cat litter, but they still look incredible, each one with their own unique personality and outfit.

The set has already wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign, but you can still late back it if you want to get a set.