Arrakis Ain't Made For Walking, So Here Are All The Vehicles You Can Craft In Dune: Awakening

Have you seen the size of Arrakis? It’s an absolute unit of a planet, covered primarily in rock and desert, with giant sandworms, spaceships, and bandits who all want you dead. It’s not a happy place. And if you were forced to walk every step of the way to the Deep Desert, for one, you wouldn’t make it, and two, you’d go crazy if you somehow did. Thankfully, Dune: Awakening offers a variety of vehicles, from land cruisers to flying bug-like helicopters.

All vehicles in Dune: Awakening

First off, before we dive into covering all of the vehicles available to you, you should know how to unlock them. Depending on the server you’re on, you’ll most likely unlock access to ground-based vehicles first via Across the Gap, the eighth and final quest in the A New Beginning questline. Subsequently, this is also the quest that unlocks access to most of the game’s content.

Once you unlock access, you need a Welding Torch and must unlock access to specific research items within the tech tree corresponding to the vehicle you want. After that, it’s just a matter of farming resources and Fuel Cells!

As for what you can build, here’s a roster:

Sandbike : A lightweight, single-rider speeder bike designed to move fast across the desert sands.

: A lightweight, single-rider speeder bike designed to move fast across the desert sands. Buggy : A four-person ground vehicle designed to transport groups and guilds from point A to point B, and you can even attach weapons and modules for offensive and exploratory purposes.

: A four-person ground vehicle designed to transport groups and guilds from point A to point B, and you can even attach weapons and modules for offensive and exploratory purposes. Sandcrawler : A single-person spice collector designed to collect Spice and Flour Sand. It’s large, bulky, and slow, and it attracts unwanted attention.

: A single-person spice collector designed to collect Spice and Flour Sand. It’s large, bulky, and slow, and it attracts unwanted attention. Scout Ornithopter : The lightest aircraft in the game, the scout lacks offensive weaponry and armor but is ideal for fast travel.

: The lightest aircraft in the game, the scout lacks offensive weaponry and armor but is ideal for fast travel. Assault Ornithopter : If you’re launching an all-out assault on an enemy compound, the assault-class helicopter features better armor than the Scout, along with various weapons for air-to-ground combat.

: If you’re launching an all-out assault on an enemy compound, the assault-class helicopter features better armor than the Scout, along with various weapons for air-to-ground combat. Carrier Ornithopter: A transport Ornithopter designed to haul both live cargo and raw materials across vast expanses of the desert. It’s slow but boasts the best armor of any vehicle in the game.

How to repair your vehicles

Assuming you took damage from passing players or bandits, as the sandworm wouldn’t leave much of you left to fix, you can repair your vehicles in Dune: Awakening by wielding the Welding Torch, along with resources like Welding Wire, and aiming the device at your vehicle.

Select the repair functionality, aim, and activate. It will expend the resources in your inventory, repairing the vehicle gradually. The better quality materials you use for repairs, the more durable the vehicle.

Dune: Awakening is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.