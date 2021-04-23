Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff

Back in 2019, in the before times, Kotaku reported that an investor named Sean trained like One-Punch Man for thirty days and got in terrific shape. Now, in 2021, another dude has trained like the character for a whole year.
As Yutara reports, YouTuber Jigoku Dera Guren Maru started at 82.7 kilograms (182 pounds). But every day, he did 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers—just like One-Punch Man.
After a year, he has slimmed down to a slim, muscular 57.6 kilograms (127 pounds). You can watch his progress in the clip below:
What have you done during the pandemic? I certainly haven’t done this!
DISCUSSION
Not sure I would call that buff? Seems like he just lost a ton of weight instead.
Also, makes me wonder how did he do the “100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers” thing at first. I guess you can kinda half-ass the first three, but running 10 kilometers is no small feat. Back in my good days after a few years of training best I could do was 4.6 kilometers. I guess he maybe did it in a few sessions during the day for a combined 10km?