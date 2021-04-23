Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff
Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru

Back in 2019, in the before times, Kotaku reported that an investor named Sean trained like One-Punch Man for thirty days and got in terrific shape. Now, in 2021, another dude has trained like the character for a whole year. 

Advertisement

As Yutara reports, YouTuber Jigoku Dera Guren Maru started at 82.7 kilograms (182 pounds). But every day, he did 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers—just like One-Punch Man. 

Illustration for article titled Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff
Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru

After a year, he has slimmed down to a slim, muscular 57.6 kilograms (127 pounds). You can watch his progress in the clip below:

What have you done during the pandemic? I certainly haven’t done this!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

BigDaddy0790
BigDaddy

Not sure I would call that buff? Seems like he just lost a ton of weight instead.

Also, makes me wonder how did he do the “100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers” thing at first. I guess you can kinda half-ass the first three, but running 10 kilometers is no small feat. Back in my good days after a few years of training best I could do was 4.6 kilometers. I guess he maybe did it in a few sessions during the day for a combined 10km?