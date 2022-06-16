It’s official: Dragon’s Dogma, the cult-classic fantasy RPG, is getting a sequel a decade after its release. Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno confirmed as much during a livestream tonight, but didn’t share any details besides its name, Dragon’s Dogma II, and a logo.



When Dragon’s Dogma first released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it did so to middling reception. Kotaku’s Tina Amini described a game that was “full of potential” but “falls flat” due to a messy user interface, muddy visuals, and an overwhelming crush of side-quests.

But Dragon’s Dogma has its ardent fans, who’ve kept the dragon fire alive. Four years after Kotaku’s initial review, Patrick Klepek revisited the game for the site. Though he acknowledged its imperfections, particularly on its merits as an open-world RPG, he praised the combat. Over the years, other fans have come around and praised the game’s creature design, its batshit story, and its breadth and depth of class customization.

Read More: In Defense Of Dragon’s Dogma

In 2013, Capcom released Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, a major expansion with a new, highly difficult island dungeon to explore. That version made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017 with spruced-up visuals, and again to Nintendo Switch in 2019. A year later, Netflix released an anime adaptation. (I haven’t seen it. Supposedly it sucks, according to our colleagues at Gizmodo.) There’s also the Japan-only MMO Dragon’s Dogma Online, but we needn’t talk about that. Capcom shut the servers down in 2019.

Capcom likely isn’t in a rush to get Dragon’s Dogma II out the door, seeing as the publisher has a number of other tentpoles in the pipeline. Street Fighter 6 is out next year, and is going open world. Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake, out next March for next-gen consoles and PC. And then there’s Pragmata, an enigmatic sci-fi game that was first announced two years ago for a 2022 release but was delayed last fall. It’s due out next year.

No matter. Dragon’s Dogma fans, Kotaku’s included, should sleep well tonight knowing that their favorite weirdo action-RPG is finally getting the shot at a sequel it deserves.

