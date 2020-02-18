Dragon Quest Themed ATMs in Japan

Screenshot : ANNnewsCH

For a country where Dragon Quest is so popular that there are DQ themed convenience stores, ATMs featuring the classic RPG font and the character Slime seem inevitable.



Below is one of the Dragon Quest Lawson stores in Japan.

The same convenience store chain is rolling out DQ themed ATMs at its locations across the country until March 8.

According to Livedoor News, the Dragon Quest infused ATMs will feature images and sound effects from the games. There will even be DQ style envelopes for withdrawn cash.