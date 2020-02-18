Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dragon Quest Themed ATMs in Japan

Brian Ashcraft
dragon quest
Screenshot: ANNnewsCH
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
For a country where Dragon Quest is so popular that there are DQ themed convenience stores, ATMs featuring the classic RPG font and the character Slime seem inevitable.

Below is one of the Dragon Quest Lawson stores in Japan.

The same convenience store chain is rolling out DQ themed ATMs at its locations across the country until March 8.

According to Livedoor News, the Dragon Quest infused ATMs will feature images and sound effects from the games. There will even be DQ style envelopes for withdrawn cash.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

