Dragon Quest Attraction Coming To Japanese Theme Park

The Nijigen no Mori amusement park on Awaji Island, Japan is getting a new Dragon Quest themed attraction.



Called Dragon Quest Island, the attraction is a combination of real-world and digital installations that brings the RPG field to life. IT Media reports that the attraction will also feature a new story to immerse visitors.

Recently, a Godzilla attraction opened at Nijigen no Mori, allowing visitors to zipline in the kaiju’s mouth.

Dragon Quest Island is slated to open in spring 2021.