Dragon Quest Attraction Coming To Japanese Theme Park

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Dragon Quest Attraction Coming To Japanese Theme Park
Image: @DQ_ISLAND/Twitter
The Nijigen no Mori amusement park on Awaji Island, Japan is getting a new Dragon Quest themed attraction. 

Called Dragon Quest Island, the attraction is a combination of real-world and digital installations that brings the RPG field to life. IT Media reports that the attraction will also feature a new story to immerse visitors. 

Recently, a Godzilla attraction opened at Nijigen no Mori, allowing visitors to zipline in the kaiju’s mouth. 

Dragon Quest Island is slated to open in spring 2021. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

