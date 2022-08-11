Fortnite’s developers were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. And now after weeks of datamine leaks it’s finally official: Dragon Ball Z is taking over Fortnite on August 16. My first wish after summoning Shenron will be to sear the image of Goku holding an MK7 from my internet-pilled brain.

Epic Games kept Thursday’s reveal to a single tease via a tweet containing a golden silhouette of the mythical dragon. It sounds like we’ll have to wait until August 16 for the full update and blog post outlining how the new crossover event will work and just how far down the Dragon Ball rabbit hole it will go. My guess is that at the very least players will get to collect the wish-granting Dragon Balls from around the map and perform a spirit bomb or two. Also Goku gunning down Captain America with an automatic.

Speculation about a DBZ event has been in the works for weeks, ever since Fortnite leaker Shiina posted the discovery of a logo that looked suspiciously like Bulma’s Capsule Corp in the game’s files. A couple weeks later possible skin names for Goku, Vageta, and Beerus also seemingly leaked. A fourth one referenced the name “Barium,” which some fans interpreted to possibly be a nod to Bulma.

The timing also made sense since the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is set to make its North American debut on August 18. Arc System Works also just announced at EVO 2022 that Dragon Ball FighterZ would get upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with rollback netcode coming to the new versions and PC in the future. There’s even a new 1 vs. 7 asymmetrical horror game called Dragon Ball: Breakers due out later this year.

Fortnite has also been busy. The aspiring metaverse brought in Metroid superfan John Cena with a mini-WWE crossover that extended to its other recently purchased multiplayer hits, Rocket League and Fall Guys. The battle royale has also broken ground with new players thanks to a mode that finally ditches the game’s powerful but obtuse building mechanics.