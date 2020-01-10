Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Doom
1.1K
6
Save

Doom I and II got huge updates on PC yesterday. Both can now be played in 60fps as well as their original 4:3 aspect ratios, while options for quick saves and level select have also been added. Their even getting new content in the form of official add-ons like John Romero’s SIGIL mod. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Ethan Gach
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

TwitterPosts