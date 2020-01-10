Doom I and II got huge updates on PC yesterday. Both can now be played in 60fps as well as their original 4:3 aspect ratios, while options for quick saves and level select have also been added. Their even getting new content in the form of official add-ons like John Romero’s SIGIL mod.
1.1K
6
Save
Doom I and II got huge updates on PC yesterday. Both can now be played in 60fps as well as their original 4:3 aspect ratios, while options for quick saves and level select have also been added. Their even getting new content in the form of official add-ons like John Romero’s SIGIL mod.
About the author
Ethan Gach
Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com