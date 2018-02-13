Here’s the whole level in a little over 13 minutes.

In today’s downloadable Black Panther level for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Everett K. Ross is kidnapped by Erik Killmonger, setting up an epic showdown that doesn’t actually happen.

I don’t expect much from a $2.99 piece of Lego game DLC. A few extra characters, a ten-minute mini-adventure—that’s par for the course. But I don’t think it’s too much to ask that a pack timed to the release of one of the most exciting movies of the year at least lets me battle a named villain.

That doesn’t happen here. Black Panther and his sister, Shuri, must activate three communication towers in order to access the drill vehicle that will carry them to Ross’ rescue. There’s some platforming, button pushing and a couple of battles against generic thugs. A mechanical rhino makes an appearance, but it’s not really a fight—it’s just there to knock down the rocks keeping our heroes from the drill tank.

And once the drill is reached, that’s it. A bit of art, some more Gwenpool narration, and it’s all over.

Griping over a very small piece of DLC might seem petty, but I know TT Games can do better. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 DLC for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 was outstanding. That was an entertaining ten minutes. This is not.

As I said, the DLC is only $2.99, or free with the game’s $14.99 season pass. It adds six more characters to the main game’s roster as well—Black Panther (Vibranium Suit), Okoye, Nakia, Erik Killmonger, Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross. It just doesn’t add a lot of excitement. I guess that’s what the movie is for.

