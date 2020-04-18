Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Dog Or Helicopter?

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointCheckpointNewsDogKotakucore
2
Save
Gif: Helen Laura Morrey (Instagram)

Hello! This week we check out the new Spongebob game, learn what NPCs do in Fallout 76 when you drop a nuke on them, find out who Selena Gomez is suing for $10 million, get rid of annoying villagers in Animal Crossing and watch a dog fly away.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

That’s good because it is going to be happening a lot.

Animal Crossing doesn’t always have to be a game about nice animals and cozy villages. It can get...dark...

Advertisement

I really do hope Rockstar and other studios can actually fix their crunch problems and make games without hurting people.

Advertisement

Cloud was raised in a barn.

Tweets!

Advertisement

CJ gets nasty on his live streams.

Advertisement

“Computer, create a bar where everyone knows my name and they are also glad I came.”

Advertisement

That tail is so mesmerizing. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve watched it spin and spin and spin and spin......

(Orignal Instagram post here.)

News

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

This looks... good!? A new(ish) 3D platformer with fun visuals and big boss fights sounds great.

Mario ain’t coming to your weird mobile Olympic Games app, Sonic.

Such a cool idea. I want to seem more, smaller, experimental games from long-running franchises, like Xcom. I think it can help give devs a chance to try something new and who knows, find a new feature or story element they bring to future games.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

It's Not Gonna Happen But I Still Want A Physical Copy Of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Paul Haddad, Voice Of Leon Kennedy In Resident Evil 2, Dies At 56

Animal Crossing Is Helping Me Homeschool My Five-Year-Old

The Best Solo Board Games