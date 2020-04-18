Dog Or Helicopter?

Hello! This week we check out the new Spongebob game, learn what NPCs do in Fallout 76 when you drop a nuke on them, find out who Selena Gomez is suing for $10 million, get rid of annoying villagers in Animal Crossing and watch a dog fly away.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
That’s good because it is going to be happening a lot.
Animal Crossing doesn’t always have to be a game about nice animals and cozy villages. It can get...dark...
I really do hope Rockstar and other studios can actually fix their crunch problems and make games without hurting people.
Cloud was raised in a barn.
Tweets!
CJ gets nasty on his live streams.
“Computer, create a bar where everyone knows my name and they are also glad I came.”
That tail is so mesmerizing. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve watched it spin and spin and spin and spin......
News
- Outer Worlds Writers Hire Outer Wilds Writer
- Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Gave 10,000 Employees His Personal Cell Phone Number
- A New XCOM Game Is Coming Out Next Week
- The Nintendo Switch Finally Lets You Remap The Controls
- NASCAR Driver Suspended For Saying N-Word On Stream
- Selena Gomez Suing Game For $10 Million For Stealing Her Likeness
- Gamescom 2020 Won’t Happen In Germany, Goes Digital
- Crysis Remaster Coming To Major Platforms, Including Switch
- Report: Sony Is Making Fewer PS5s This Year Due To Its Price And Not Covid-19
- Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara Has Died
- Paul Haddad, Voice Of Leon Kennedy In Resident Evil 2, Dies At 56
- Star Fox, Team Fortress Voice Actor Rick May Has Died From Covid-19
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
This looks... good!? A new(ish) 3D platformer with fun visuals and big boss fights sounds great.
Mario ain’t coming to your weird mobile Olympic Games app, Sonic.
Such a cool idea. I want to seem more, smaller, experimental games from long-running franchises, like Xcom. I think it can help give devs a chance to try something new and who knows, find a new feature or story element they bring to future games.