DJ Soda, who not only headlines big festivals in Asia but also sells some of its biggest brands, is no stranger to dressing as famous characters. Previously, she did a set as D.Va from Overwatch.

But her blond hairstyle better suits another character. That’s probably why the famed Korean DJ did an Android 18 cosplay at last year’s Comic Con in Seoul.

Recently, she uploaded some photos of this cosplay to her Instagram and Facebook.



She really pulls off the character, don’t you think?