Chinatrust Brothers, one of the most popular pro teams in Taiwan, will don Dragon Ball Z themed uniforms when playing the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions on May 5 and 6.



Apparently, this is the first time Dragon Ball Z has officially appeared on a professional baseball uniform—at least in Taiwan. The team’s “Brothers” moniker will be changed to “BrotherZ.”

Taiwanese voice actors who do the local dub will also put in an appearance, and there will be limited edition Dragon Ball themed baseball merch on sale.