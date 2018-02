During the Paris Saint-Germain game against Marseille, fans unveiled a massive Goku banner as Paris continues its march towards the title.



PSG is hoping to reach its seventh French title, which is why fans made a Goku banner. There are seven Dragon Balls across the universe, and fans made banners for six Dragon Balls with years denoting when PSG previously took French titles.

Guess Goku helped because PSG beat Marseille 3-nil.