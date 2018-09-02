Dice, Camera, Action’s Waffle Crew of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers are coming to video games. They’ll appear in DLC portrait and voice packs for Beamdog’s Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights enhanced editions. The packs will release later this year.
Dice, Camera, Action’s Waffle Crew of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers are coming to video games. They’ll appear in DLC portrait and voice packs for Beamdog’s Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights enhanced editions. The packs will release later this year.