Capcom doesn’t have just one pricey “Ultra Limited Edition” bundle for Devil May Cry 5. It has several, including this Dante themed once, which is 972,000 yen ($8,600) tax included. Is that all?



According to E-Capcom (via tipster Roy), the bundle comes with a copy of the game, interchangeable box art and a leather Dante jacket that is based on the one the game’s motion actor wore.

There are also jacket bundles for Nero (priced at 810,000 yen or $7,176) and V (priced at 648,000 yen or $5,741).

The Nero jacket can have a damaged sleeve—or not, depending on your wishes!

These bundles have not been announced for outside Japan.