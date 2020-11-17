Destiny 2's new Season of the Hunt goes live this afternoon, but you’ll need to have finished the first mission from the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions before you can start it, Bungie confirmed on Twitter last night.
DISCUSSION
I was getting up in arms because it sounded like you had to have purchased the past DLCs to play this season, but Bungie says those missions are now free to everyone, so....Hopefully this is no big deal.