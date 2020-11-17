Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tips
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Destiny 2:Beyond Light
Destiny 2:Beyond Lightdestiny 2beyond lightseason of the huntservicemetapostpsa
1
Save
Image: Bungie

Destiny 2's new Season of the Hunt goes live this afternoon, but you’ll need to have finished the first mission from the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions before you can start it, Bungie confirmed on Twitter last night.

Advertisement
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Super Mario Sunshine Gets GameCube Controller Support In Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Goodbye To The Xbox One, The Most Pointless Console I Have Ever Owned

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character

DISCUSSION

keyanreid
Keyan Reid

I was getting up in arms because it sounded like you had to have purchased the past DLCs to play this season, but Bungie says those missions are now free to everyone, so....Hopefully this is no big deal.