Destiny 2 players have begged, year in and year out, and now Bungie is finally answering. Beginning in Season 17 players will see their vault space increased to 600 slots, because nothing fills the void like more space for hoarding.



The curse-in-disguise was buried in a short snippet of patch notes in this week’s Bungie blog post. We still don’t know anything about the new season of Destiny 2 launching May 24, but we do know players won’t have to scrap as much of their space junk to make room for all of the new guns and Exotics.

Here’s the relevant excerpt:

Vault Space Vault space has been increased by 100 (was 500, is now 600).

While we know this doesn’t enable players to save every single piece of loot in the game, the team was able to pull some strings and get a little more space for your vaults as they continue to investigate future solutions.

Vault space is a perennial source of consternation for some Guardians who can’t seem to part with the dozens of legendary guns and other gear they know to be suboptimal but nonetheless feel some special fondness for. When Destiny launched back in 2014, players only had 20 slots for armor and 20 for guns. A year later Bungie expanded it by just a handful more.

By the time Destiny 2 launched the vault was 200 slots strong. When the Forsaken expansion launched a year later it had more than doubled to 500, where it’s sat ever since, despite the total amount of new loot ballooning with each season. Things got especially bad with the recent arrival of crafting in The Witch Queen. While the customizability of crafted weapons freed players up from chasing randomly rolled versions, the convoluted way the resource economy worked meant they were also storing extra copies to efficiently farm crafting materials.

100 more slots won’t solve the issue for Destiny 2’s most hardcore players, but for everyone else it will go a long way toward easing the burden of deciding which old gear to trash. I personally have welcomed the purge, in theory at least. In practice, I’m usually too lazy to sit there and shard everything I’ll never actually get around to using (sorry Stochastic Variable with feeding frenzy). Fortunately, it sounds like I can now go on avoiding my spring cleaning for a little bit longer.