Destiny 2 will also get an emote based on Ratchet and Clank, as well as a set of The Last of Us-inspired vehicles and Ghost shell that looks like your Guardian’s gear is infected with cordyceps. If you want to spread that fungus among us, you may want to grab one of these items. “We know that the environments in games become just as much a part of the story as the characters and players in them,” said Deeb. “We wanted to leverage the evocative infected visuals of the mutated fungus and have that invade our world.”

Sony may have bought Bungie over a year ago, but thus far this set of cosmetics are the only tangible thing that’s come of the purchase. Perhaps there’s more to come, but for now, hopefully your chosen Destiny class got a set of armor you’re happy with. Destiny 2 Season of the Deep kicked off on Tuesday, May 23 and will run until August 22.