Destiny 2 is teaming up with Fortnite according to a new datamine leak. The new collaboration comes on the heels of reignited rumors that Bungie’s loot shooter could finally come to the Epic Games Store and ahead of a giant Destiny summer showcase during GamesCom.

The new crossover was shared on Twitter on August 20 by veteran Destiny 2 dataminer Ginsor. It included what appears to be official art showing a Titan, Warlock, and Hunter in new cosmetic armor seemingly inspired by Fortnite’s Black Knight, Drift, and Omega skins. It’s unclear if the collaboration will extend beyond these three outfits, or how Destiny characters will make the jump to Fortnite. But that hasn’t stopped some players’ minds from racing through all the possibilities, including Cayde-6 coming back to life just so he can get murked by a kid who then does the Griddy over his corpse.

Bungie and Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The apparent Fortnite crossover is just one in a number of Destiny leaks in recent days. New details have also spilled out about the apparent poison subclass called “Strand” likely coming as part of the Lightfall expansion. And datamines have pointed to the beloved Kings Fall raid from Destiny: The Taken King being the one to return in Season 18.

Much of the leaked info and more is expected to be confirmed in Destiny 2’s big showcase on August 23 which takes place at 12:00 p.m. ET ahead of Geoff Keighley’s GamesCom Opening Night Live news event kicking off Europe’s biggest gaming convention. In addition to Season 18 going live then, Bungie will preview the future of its live service shooter, including the next big expansion Lightfall, as well as some potential bigger structural changes to the underlying game (please get rid of power, please get rid of power). It’ll also be the first showcase since the studio was acquired by Sony for an eye-popping $3.7 billion.

But perhaps nothing will be as surprising as Bungie confirming the crossover with Fortnite. Many in the Destiny community seem genuinely excited about the collaboration. The Warlock cat ears appear to be the favorite so far, followed closely by the Hunter’s Omega set, which already has tinges of Genji from Overwatch. Mostly, players just seem excited to have a new set of reasons to nag all their Fortnite friends to drop into the blackhole of loot known as Destiny 2 with them.

