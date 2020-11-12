Demand For PS5 In Japan Means High Gray Market Prices

Photo : CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP ( Getty Images )

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

When the PlayStation 5 launched earlier today, there weren’t long lines wrapped around the store. In Japan and internationally, Sony is limiting launch sales to online and preorder pickups.



Advertisement

“The COVID-19 situation makes us very nervous about putting stock into stores around the launch window,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, told Nikkei Asia.

According to Kyodo News, Japanese electronics retail chain Nojima Corp. received 100 times the amount of preorders it planned to sell.

Advertisement

Online e-commerce site Mercari has been flooded with listings for digital and the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive versions of the PlayStation 5, with gray market sellers asking as much as $1,000 or more. According to the listings, people are paying for these marked-up consoles.

Screenshot : mercari

G/O Media may get a commission Pink Dobby Short Sleeve Shirt $53.4 at JACHS NY Use the promo code FALL40

In the past, when gray market sellers tried to profile on the oh-so-hot Nintendo Switch, retailers tried combating that by having customers line up at the stores and raffle away chances to buy the consoles—a system that was problematic but one that could hopefully deter profiteers. Obviously, with the pandemic, that’s simply not possible.

