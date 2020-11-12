Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Demand For PS5 In Japan Means High Gray Market Prices

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
playstationsonyplaystation 5kotakueastjapangettypickotakucore
Illustration for article titled Demand For PS5 In Japan Means High Gray Market Prices
Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP (Getty Images)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
When the PlayStation 5 launched earlier today, there weren’t long lines wrapped around the store. In Japan and internationally, Sony is limiting launch sales to online and preorder pickups.

“The COVID-19 situation makes us very nervous about putting stock into stores around the launch window,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, told Nikkei Asia. 

According to Kyodo News, Japanese electronics retail chain Nojima Corp. received 100 times the amount of preorders it planned to sell. 

Online e-commerce site Mercari has been flooded with listings for digital and the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive versions of the PlayStation 5, with gray market sellers asking as much as $1,000 or more. According to the listings, people are paying for these marked-up consoles.

Illustration for article titled Demand For PS5 In Japan Means High Gray Market Prices
Screenshot: mercari
In the past, when gray market sellers tried to profile on the oh-so-hot Nintendo Switch, retailers tried combating that by having customers line up at the stores and raffle away chances to buy the consoles—a system that was problematic but one that could hopefully deter profiteers. Obviously, with the pandemic, that’s simply not possible. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

