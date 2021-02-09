Decades Later, Sailor Saturn's Transformation Scene Appears In Anime

Screenshot : 東映映画チャンネル/©武内直子・PNP／劇場版「美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal」製作委員会

For well over two decades, we haven’t seen the henshin shiin ( 変身シーン ) or “transformation scene” from Sailor Moon’s Sailor Saturn in an anime. That is, it seems, until now.



The upcoming feature film Sailor Moon Eternal will apparently feature the on-screen transformation of Hotaru Tomoe into Sailor Saturn.

Parts of the sequence appear in the latest trailer:



Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the character’s transformation scene in non-anime media. That honor goes to the 1996 fighting game Sailor Moon SuperS: Various Emotion.

Which appeared on the PlayStation and , you guessed it, the Sega Saturn.

The second part of Sailor Moon Eternal opens this week in Japan, a month after the first installment was released.