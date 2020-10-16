Vote 2020 graphic
Decades Later, Final Fantasy VIII Is Getting A Physical Release On PS4

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Illustration for article titled Decades Later, iFinal Fantasy VIII/i Is Getting A Physical Release On PS4
Image: Square Enix

Last year’s surprise remaster of Final Fantasy VIII is getting a physical version on PS4 in Europe and a few other countries, because it’s 2020 and there are no rules.

Square Enix announced the unusual collector’s item on Twitter earlier today with a price tag of €19.99. In addition to Europe, it’ll also be available in Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. For some reason it’s not coming state-side, but fortunately the PS4 isn’t region-locked. Also the cover art is slick.

Image: Square Enix
Final Fantasy VIII was one of the series more unusual departures when it came to the PlayStation back in 1999, like a season of Road Rules punctuated with lots of magic spells and extremely trippy metaphysics. But after years of being overlooked, Square Enix finally re-introduced it last year with some modern touches, including HD textures, a speed boost mode, and the option to play through the entire game without random encounters.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is also getting a physical re-release on Switch as part of a dual-pack alongside Final Fantasy VII Remastered. It’s almost like Square knows fans need only the thinnest of excuses to keep re-buying these games.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

iwassayingboo-urner
I Was Saying Boo-urner

I look forward to Final Fantasy VIII: Remake, now with more random, corny swearing to appeal to the now 30-somethings that played the original when they were 13. Suck on that shit, Ultimecia!